Trade Tension, Energy Cooperation On Agenda In PM's US Visit: 10 Points

The White House said President Trump will join PM Modi at the Houston rally (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is starting on Friday for a hectic week-long tour of the US that includes two meetings with US President Donald Trump, nearly 20 other bilaterals, and address at the UN General Assembly. India is clear, however, that despite the international focus on Kashmir, it would not be on PM Modi's agenda and any offer of mediation is off the table. Besides a bilateral meet, the Prime Minister will also share stage with US President Donald Trump at an event in Houston organised by Indian community. This is the third time PM Modi and President Trump will meet in three months - the two earlier occasions were the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.