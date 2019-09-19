At 'Howdy, Modi!' Event, Donald Trump Hints At An Announcement: 10 Points

Following are the top 10 developments in this story:
- "Could be. I have a very good relationship with PM Modi," Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday when asked if there would be any announcement at the "Howdy Modi!" event, news agency PTI reported. Donald Trump did not elaborate what the announcement could be.
- The event will be the third meeting between PM Modi and Donald Trump in three months, after June's G-20 summit in Japan and G-7 summit in France last month.
- Though there have been recent tensions between Washington and New Delhi over trade and tariffs, PM Modi and Donald Trump have shown a warm personal rapport at previous meetings.
- The US in June terminated India's designation as beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme.
- India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products including almonds and apples from June 5.
- The White House has said President Trump will attend the "Howdy, Modi!" event as a "special gesture" to underscore the bond between India and the US.
- Donald Trump is expected to speak at the event, which would focus on the success of Indian-Americans as well as the strength of the US-India relationship.
- PM Modi and President Trump will meet again next week in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA session.
- PM Modi will conclude his US visit with a special address at the UNGA on September 27.
- This will be PM Modi's first visit to the US after returning as PM for the second term in May.
With inputs from PTI and Reuters
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.