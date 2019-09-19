At 'Howdy, Modi!' Event, Donald Trump Hints At An Announcement: 10 Points

The White House has said President Trump will attend the "Howdy, Modi!" event as a "special gesture"

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, who will share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time ever at the "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday, has said he may make an announcement at the event which will be attended by 50,000 Indian Americans. Reports suggest officials of the two countries are trying to finalise a trade deal before PM Modi and Trump meet in Houston. Tensions between India and the US over trade have been rising with Donald Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable."