PM Modi's First Visit To Varanasi After 3rd Win, Mega Farmers' Outreach

The PM has also released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the 17th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Days after taking the oath of office again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Varanasi for the first time after the constituency elected him as its Member of Parliament for the third consecutive term.

Addressing a massive crowd at a Kisan Samman Sammelan, a farmer event, on Tuesday along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others, PM Modi said the love of the people of Varanasi has made him feel that the Ganga has adopted him.

The Prime Minister has also released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the 17th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme under which farmers get up to Rs 6,000 per year. He also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and is now at the Dashashwamedh Ghat for the Ganga aarti (prayer).

Speaking in Bhojpuri for the initial part of his address at the farmer event, PM Modi said, "I am coming to Varanasi for the first time after winning the elections. Kashi ke janta janardhan ke hamaar pranam (I greet the people of Varanasi). Thanks to the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Ma (Mother) Ganga and the love of the people of Varanasi, I have had the privilege of becoming the country's Pradhan Sevak for the third time. I now feel that Ma Ganga has adopted me and I have become a part of Varanasi."

Strength Of Democracy

"The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have shown the world the strength, scope and deep-rootedness of India's democracy. Over 64 crore people voted and an election of this scale does not take place anywhere else in the world. I attended the G7 summit in Italy and the number of voters in India is 1.5 times the figure of all the G7 countries combined," he added.

Praising the participation of women voters in the country, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Varanasi that they haven't just chosen an MP but a Prime Minister for the third time. He said the election results are unprecedented because it is rare for a sitting government to return to power for a third time.

"This happened in India 60 years ago and no other government has scored a hattrick like this since then. You gave us this privilege, you gave it to your servant Modi... Your belief in me spurs me on to work hard to serve you and take the country to new heights. I will work day and night to fulfil your dreams, aspirations and resolutions. I have always seen farmers, youth, women and the poor as a key pillar of a developed India," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that, to this end, the first calls taken by his new government have been for the poor and farmers. Pointing to the decisions of building 3 crore new houses for the poor and extending the Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said these will help crores of people.

"Just some time ago, crores of families across the country have received Rs 20,000 crore as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. For women, we are working to make 3 crore people richer by making them part of the Krishi Sakhi scheme (which trains women to do agricultural work)... The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is now the world's largest direct benefit transfer scheme and Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited till date," he added.

India On Every Plate

"Agriculture will play a big role in making India the third-largest economy. We have to think global and become a leader in exports. Varanasi's Langda mango, Jaunpur's radish and Ghazipur's ladyfinger are now reaching foreign markets... We have to take the country to new heights in packaged food exports. My dream is to see an Indian food product on every dining table in the world," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing that women have played a key role in several sectors, PM Modi said agriculture will also benefit from their involvement through the Krishi Sakhi scheme.

Speaking about all the projects taken up in the city, the PM also said, "Varanasi has shown the world that a heritage city can also write a new chapter in urban development."