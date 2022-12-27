PM's Brother Prahlad Modi Injured In Car Accident Near Mysuru

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured after his car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka this afternoon.

Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes Benz car when it hit a divider around 2 pm. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car.

Prahlad Modi's grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg while the others have been admitted to Mysru's JS Hospital with minor injuries.