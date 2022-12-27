PM's Brother Prahlad Modi Injured In Car Accident Near Mysuru

Bengaluru:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured after his car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka this afternoon.
Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes Benz car when it hit a divider around 2 pm. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.
Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car.
Prahlad Modi's grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg while the others have been admitted to Mysru's JS Hospital with minor injuries.