PM's Brother Prahlad Modi Injured In Car Accident Near Mysuru

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, was injured after his car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka this afternoon.

Prahlad Modi, accompanied by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, was travelling to Bandipura in a Mercedes Benz car when it hit a divider around 2 pm. His convoy was also travelling with him when the accident took place.

Visuals from the spot showed severe damage to the front of the car.

Prahlad Modi's grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg while the others have been admitted to Mysru's JS Hospital with minor injuries.

.