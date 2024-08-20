'Need To Explore Many Areas Further': Malaysian PM Calls PM Modi 'Brother'

"We will reinvigorate this working relations in all fields," the Malaysian PM said

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his brother, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a State visit to India, that there are many areas Malaysia and India are required to explore further.

Describing India as an important nation, the Malaysian PM said that both countries discuss as true brothers on all issues, sensitive or unlike wise, because this is the true meaning of friendship.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my brother. Even when I was not the PM he was very kind...We have agreed to enhance the further comprehensive strategic partnership..." the Malaysian PM said in a joint press statement with PM Modi today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Malaysia have elevated the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"We will reinvigorate this working relations in all fields...We discuss as true brothers on all issues, sensitive or unlike wise, because this is the true meaning of friendship. We have established an understanding of a number of issues, and the Prime Minister kindly mentioned some of them. But I have said, as we have said in the meetings, we will extend this," Malaysian PM Ibrahim said.

"I personally believe, and I have said this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that there are so many areas that we need to explore further, and it's unfortunate, in the last many years, there has not been that truly forthcoming. India is an important and great nation with a great history and great culture and civilization..." he added.

He further stated that Malaysia has initiated a lot of new programs, and added that he extends invitation to Indian companies for collaboration in Malaysia.

Mr Ibrahim said, "We would hope that Indian companies with Malaysian companies collaborate further in all fields, including the new challenging areas like energy transition, digitalization, and also food security. We did emphasize the need to use both our experience and expertise in the semiconductor area, which we are fortunate to be considered a hub in Southeast Asia..."

Mr Ibrahim had arrived in the national capital today for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian premier. He was warmly received by Union Minister of State, V Somanna at the airport.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, laying a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat following his meeting with PM Modi. Ibrahim also signed the visitor's book at the Rajghat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)