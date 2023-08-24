PM Modi, Xi Jinping Agree On 'Expeditious De-Escalation' In Ladakh

PM Narendra Modi meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work for "expeditious de-escalation" along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have been high since the violent face-off in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, agreed to direct officials in their countries for expeditious disengagement along the LAC.

"It was a conversation with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Prime Minister had interaction with other BRICS leaders. In the conversation with President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister highlighted India's concerns over unresolved issues along the LAC and other areas along the India-China border," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters today.