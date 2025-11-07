"PM Modi Won Because Of 'Chunav Chori', Will Show It To Gen Z": Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has doubled down on his "vote theft" charges against the BJP, alleging that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister with the help of stolen votes. His allegations followed massive accusations of vote fraud in the Haryana assembly elections last year—charges that he branded a "hydrogen bomb."

"We have a lot of material; we will continue this process. We will clearly show India's Gen Z and the youth that Narendra Modi became the PM through 'chunav chori' (vote theft) and that the BJP indulges in 'chunav chori'. We will make things clear, and there will be no doubt," the Congress leader told reporters this morning.

The BJP rejected the allegations as "lies."

Gandhi alleged Wednesday that 25 lakh votes out of two crore voters were stolen during the Haryana elections. Armed with a presentation, he simplified it further: "This means one in eight voters in Haryana is fake, 12.5%." His allegations included the use of a pic of a Brazilian model in 22 entries in the Haryana voter list.

Questioning the Election Commission's silence on the matter, the MP asked how voting could be done using the photo of a Brazilian national.

"I gave a presentation that the Haryana elections were not elections at all. A 'wholesale chori' occurred there. But there was no response by the EC to my allegations over fake votes and fake photographs. The BJP is defending this but not negating what I said. The media is picking up small examples, like a Brazilian woman voted," he said.

Gandhi also accused the BJP's top leadership and the EC of attacking the Constitution. He alleged that the BJP would carry out similar 'vote theft' in Bihar as well during the ongoing elections.

"The reality is that Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the EC are attacking the Constitution together. The Constitution says, 'one man, one vote.' Haryana shows that there was no 'one man, one vote' there. It was 'one man, multiple votes'...They are going to do the same in Bihar. It happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat. This is the real issue," added the Congress MP.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Gandhi a "threat" to the Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi is a dangerous man for Indian Democracy. He is a threat to Indian Constitution. He lies, lies consciously to create democratic deficit," said Bhandari.

The Brazilian Angle

The photo of the Brazilian national, shared by Gandhi, is of Larissa Nery, a hairdresser. She had posed for a photographer friend eight years back when she was just 20, unaware that the picture would become the epicentre of a massive political row miles away in another country.

Speaking to NDTV, Nery said she initially thought it was a "bad joke" but got scared when she understood the controversy.

"Initially, I thought it was funny when I saw the video with my picture in the background. But when I understood what was happening, I got scared. Now I don't know what to do because I'm unsure of what people are doing with my image. I just can't understand these memes they are making with my photo, as I don't know the language," Larissa told NDTV.

The photograph is available for free download on Unsplash, Pexels, and other stock photography websites.