PM Modi Wishes Sadhguru Speedy Recovery After His Brain Surgery

Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well.

PM Modi Wishes Sadhguru Speedy Recovery After His Brain Surgery

PM Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who has undergone a brain surgery, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Spiritual leader Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in the national capital after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull and is now recovering well.

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.