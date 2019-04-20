PM Modi Wishes Chandrababu Naidu Birthday, Prays For His Long Life

PM Modi's wishes for Chandrababu Naidu come amidst a bitter rivalry between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted birthday wishes and prayed for the long and healthy life of BJP's erstwhile ally Chandrababu Naidu as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister turned 69.

Greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM, @ncbn Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2019

PM Modi's wishes for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief come amidst a bitter rivalry between the two leaders at a time when the nation is voting to elect a new government.

Recently Chandrababu Naidu had attacked Prime Minister for allegedly destroying institutions in India. Mr Nadiu said, "PM Modi has systematically destroyed prestigious institutions of India. In BJP government's rule, institutional autonomy and democracy have been under attack. From CBI to RBI, even a constitutional authority like the Election Commission was not spared."

During a rally in Kurnool, PM Modi had launched a blistering attack on Chandrababu Naidu and called him a 'U-turn Babu', whose "intent" was not on state's development.

Apart from PM Modi, actor-turned-politician and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party Kamal Haasan also tweeted birthday wishes for the Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu share a cordial relationship and on many occasions have put up a united front. Ms Banerjee also tweeted birthday greetings to him.

Warmest birthday greetings to you N Chandrababu Naidu Ji @ncbn. May you have a long and healthy life — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 20, 2019

Chandrababu Naidu's son Lokesh Nara, who is a minister in the Andhra cabinet, also tweeted an energetic and an enthusiastic birthday message for his father

I'm the most fortunate to have watched you being the visionary & doer that the world knows while being a doting husband, father & grandpa who continues to hop & run with Devaansh like a 4-yr-old. Here's to a more energetic & enthusiastic you in the coming years, #HappyBirthdayCBN — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 20, 2019

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, who had recently quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also sent birthday wishes for Andhra Pradesh chief minister.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.