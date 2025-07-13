Bangladesh Trying To Sweeten Ties? Yunus Sends Mangoes To PM Modi

Professor Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, has initiated 'mango diplomacy' with India, weeks after the Foreign Ministry said New Delhi was willing to discuss all issues with Dhaka in a "conducive" environment. A consignment containing 1,000 kilogrammes of the famous 'Haribhanga' mango variety has been sent by Dhaka as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbours.

The consignment will reach New Delhi on Monday, the official at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said, according to Bangladeshi daily Daily Sun.

PM Modi and Yunus last met in April on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, their first face-to-face meeting since the collapse of Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina's government.

Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He also underlined that India believed in a people-centric approach to the relationship, and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries.

The Yunus government is also sending mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The Haribhanga is a premium variety of mangoes from Bangladesh.

"Mango Diplomacy"

The practice of sending mangoes has existed since previous regimes. But the relations between Dhaka and New Delhi have been sour after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power last year following massive student-led demonstrations. The Hasina government has close ties with New Delhi.

However, Bangladesh's new caretaker government chose to court China and Pakistan, fanning regional instability. Beijing has been trying for years to spread its tentacles in the Indian subcontinent. Through arms deals and loans, China is rooting its influence in Pakistan and Bangladesh, aiming to align its interests with Beijing.

Amid diplomatic unrest, Bangladesh's "Mango diplomacy" -- a form of outreach-- is seen as Dhaka's move to sweeten ties with India.