Narasimha Rao Learnt 17 Languages, Including Hindi: Chandrababu Naidu Amid Debate

Amid the ongoing language debate, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao knew 17 languages, including Hindi.

While delivering a lecture on 'The Life and Legacy of former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao', Naidu remembered him as a great statesman and visionary the Telugu community is proud of.

Naidu said he had a "very good equation" with him. "He was a student leader, a freedom fighter, a scholar fluent in 17 languages," Naidu said, referring to Rao.

"Now we are all talking, why should you learn Hindi? Not only he learnt Hindi, he has learnt 17 languages. That is how he has become a great man," he said.

The remarks come amid the ongoing language debate. The three-language formula under the National Education Policy has faced opposition in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Several leaders from the southern states have also alleged 'Hindi imposition' by the Centre.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)