PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Plans To End Gaza War: "Pathway To Long-Term Peace"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended support to US President Donald Trump's new plan to end the Gaza conflict. The Prime Minister said Trump's 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace for both Palestinian and Israeli people.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."

Trump's Gaza Plan

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed on Washington's 20-point proposal to end the conflict in Gaza after talks at the White House on Monday.

The plan calls for all hostilities to immediately end. Within 72 hours, Hamas would release all hostages it still holds, living or dead. The militants still hold 48 hostages - 20 of whom are believed by Israel to be alive.

In return, Israel would free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in its prisons as well as 1,700 people detained from Gaza since the war began, including all women and children. Israel would also hand over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for each body of a hostage handed over.

The plan calls for an Israeli troop withdrawal. But it would only take place after Hamas disarms and as the international security force deploys to fill in areas that Israeli forces leave.

Israel would also maintain a "security perimeter presence" - a vague phrasing that could mean it would keep a buffer zone inside Gaza.

Those terms could bring pushback from Hamas, which has said it will not release all its hostages unless it receives a "clear declaration" that the war will end and Israel will leave Gaza completely.

Hamas would have no part in administering Gaza, and all its military infrastructure - including tunnels - would be dismantled. Members who pledge to live peacefully would be granted amnesty, and those who wish to leave Gaza would be allowed to.

The international security force would ensure Hamas' disarmament and keep order. It would also train Palestinian police to take over law enforcement. Mediator Egypt has said it is training thousands of Palestinian police to deploy to Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid would be allowed to flow into Gaza in large amounts and would be run by "neutral international bodies," including the U.N. and the Red Crescent. It is unclear whether the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, a controversial alternative food distribution system backed by Israel and the U.S., would continue to operate.

The plan also specifies that Palestinians will not be expelled from Gaza, and that there will be an international effort to rebuild the territory for Palestinians.