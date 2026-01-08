Colombia Looks to Turn the Page With US After Petro-Trump Call

Colombia expects tensions with the US to ease and cooperation on drug trafficking to strengthen following an hour-long phone call between Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro, a senior Colombian diplomat said later on Wednesday.

The call between the two presidents who have repeatedly attacked one another over stark policy differences could mark a turning point for both nations in the aftermath of the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro last weekend by US forces.

"President Trump will now have different elements than those he may have had before the conversation, and hopefully all of this can help move the relationship between the two countries forward," Colombia's US Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena told Bloomberg in an interview.

Garcia-Pena confirmed that the meeting will take place at the White House, but a date has not yet been set.

Last year, Trump threatened potential military strikes on the Andean nation while accusing Petro of involvement in the drug trade, threats he repeated after Maduro's capture.

Garcia-Pena noted that US Senator Rand Paul helped facilitate the call between Trump and Petro. Like the US leader, Paul is a fellow Republican.

After acrimonious clashes on social media between the two presidents and broader political and economic tensions, diplomacy paid off, Garcia-Pena said.

Petro, whose term as president ends in August, was able to present his views to Trump including on Venezuela, according to the ambassador, and after the call both men agreed to restore direct communication channels and work out the details of the face-to-face meeting.

"They discussed how peace in Venezuela is fundamental for both countries, and President Petro reiterated his willingness to collaborate in any possible way," Garcia-Pena added.

Trump's invitation will allow Petro to visit Washington after the US government revoked his visa last year.