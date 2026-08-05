What Is Safe Harbour And Why Is Meta's Legal Shield Under Threat

The Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology has given a three-day deadline to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to apologise for briefly removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, said the removal of the Indian Prime Minister's July 23 clip about the NEET examination controversy was a serious issue and an "attack on democracy". The panel said PM Modi represented 1.4 billion Indians and demanded that Meta take action against the people responsible for the faux pas.

If Meta fails to act, it may recommend removing the company's protection under the Safe Harbour Clause, it added.

"Mark Zuckerberg will have to apologise. Otherwise, a case may be filed," the committee said.

What is safe harbour protection?

Safe harbour is a legal shield that protects online platforms such as Meta, YouTube, and X from being held responsible for every post, video, or comment uploaded by their users. Under Section 79 of India's Information Technology Act, platforms are treated as intermediaries.

Section 79(1) of the IT Act states: "An intermediary shall not be liable for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by it."

This means platforms are generally not responsible for content or information uploaded by users or third parties, as long as they follow certain legal rules. For example, a social media platform is usually not responsible for every post uploaded by users.

What happens if Meta loses safe harbour protection?

If Meta loses its safe harbour protection, it could become directly responsible for content posted by its users. This means police cases or FIRs could potentially be filed against the company, and its officials may face legal action in certain cases.

The platform could also face greater civil and criminal liabilities, along with increased pressure from regulators and courts to remove or control disputed content more quickly.