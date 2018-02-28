PM Modi, Vice President Condole Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi's Death

The senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt passed away in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, today following a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old seer was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness.
"Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.
He posted two file photographs with Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi along with his tribute.
Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/pXqDPxS1Ki— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018
Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/s1vTpSxbbl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018