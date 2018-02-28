PM Modi, Vice President Condole Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi's Death

The senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt passed away in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, today following a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old seer was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

All India | | Updated: February 28, 2018 13:10 IST
Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal was the head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed sadness at the death of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, saying he will live on in the hearts and minds of devotees due to his exemplary service to society.

The senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt passed away in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, today following a cardiac arrest. The 82-year-old seer was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

"Pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others," Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

The prime minister said the Shankaracharya will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noble thoughts.


He posted two file photographs with Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi along with his tribute.

