Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82

Highlights He was admitted to the hospital after complaints of breathing problems Head of Kanchi Mutt, among most prominent Hindu monasteries, since 1954 Mutt runs many schools and hospitals, has huge following in South India

Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/pXqDPxS1Ki - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018

I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathipic.twitter.com/2gcjDFgJmV - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 28, 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul. - Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 28, 2018

We regret to hear about the passing away of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts go out to his close associates and millions of his followers around the world. - Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2018

Saddened at the Mahasamadhi of Kanchi Acharya Pujya Jayendra Saraswati ji - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 28, 2018