Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82

Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi was head of the Kanchi Mutt, one of the most prominent Hindu monasteries, since 1954.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2018 11:11 IST
226 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Dies At 82

Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal was the head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. He was admitted to the hospital after complaints of breathing problems
  2. Head of Kanchi Mutt, among most prominent Hindu monasteries, since 1954
  3. Mutt runs many schools and hospitals, has huge following in South India
Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, died on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. He was 82.

He had been admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathing problems. He had been in poor health for much of last year.

Born Sri Subramaniyam on July 18, 1935, Jayendra Saraswathi was head of the Kanchi Mutt or Hindu monastery established by Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century and had a huge following in South India. The Mutt runs several schools, eye clinics and hospitals.

He had been named as the successor to the Mutt by Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati Swamigal and was given the title Sri Jayendra Saraswathi on March 22, 1954.

Comments
Close [X]
The Shankaracharya was among those charged in a 2004 murder of a Kanchipuram temple employee. In 2013, he and 22 others were cleared of the charges.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed their condolences.

Trending

Kanchi ShankaracharyaJayendra Saraswathi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................