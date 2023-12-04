PM Modi Unveils Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort In Maharashtra

PM Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

PM Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Later on Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)