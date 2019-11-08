Praised By US Investor, PM Jokes About Trolling, Handling It 'Like Ninja'

PM tweeted Ray Dalio that the mandate people blessed his team with has been unseen for decades (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, richly praised by billionaire Ray Dalio as one of the best leaders in the world, joked on Friday that the "trolling" after those words would test the American investor's skills of "meditation and being like a Ninja".

Ray Dalio had posted effusive praise on Twitter yesterday for PM Modi, who delivered the keynote address on October 29 at Saudi Arabia's flagship annual investor meeting a.k.a "Davos At The Desert". "In my opinion, Indian Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world," tweeted the founder and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates.

"My friend Ray Dalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being like a Ninja! On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open-minded," PM Modi tweeted.

My friend @RayDalio, the trolling after these words of praise would give you the best opportunity to test your meditation skills and being “like a Ninja.”!



On a more serious note, the points below make for a healthy discussion, in the spirit of being radically open minded. https://t.co/5fXkYZdSfu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

"To empower so many Indians, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of our tenure. The credit for the same goes to the people of India who made these movements their own and drove the transformation," he wrote.

"The mandate people blessed our team with has been unseen for decades. A full five-year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many, many years ago. A cross-section of people, across regions, religions, languages, age groups and occupations has blessed us," tweeted the PM.

During a discussion after PM Modi's address at last month's event, Mr Dalio had spoken about being inspired by the Beatles, who studied meditation in India in the 1960s, and had asked the Prime Minister about his meditation practice.

"Meditation plays a vital role in having balanced thoughts a balanced life and the right view of the world," PM Modi had responded, according to news agency ANI, pointing out that "holier-than-thou attitude" and the attitude of demeaning others has become the cause of struggles and true thinking can help find a way out of conflicts.

Mr Dalio had praised the Prime Minister for doing "many remarkable things" in India. "You are not representing the poor or the rich and you are not representing one faction in relationship to another. You have joined the country together. You have made tremendous accomplishments," he had said.

On Twitter, the investor wrote on Thursday: "In the last election he won a big mandate from voters for the next five years. I think he has a good chance of creating revolutionarily better outcomes with the broad support of the population. Those are big deals that are hard to find in other countries."

