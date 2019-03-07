PM Modi To Unveil Projects In Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad Tomorrow

In Kanpur, PM Modi will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation unit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for the state.

According to an official release on Thursday, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

Later, he will inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet - 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit and inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link.

Besides, he will lay foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project and also address a gathering, the release said.

In Ghaziabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden- Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station, it said.

This elevated metro corridor will have eight stations and will provide convenient mode of transport for people between the national capital and Ghaziabad, and ease traffic congestion.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad which will benefit people of western UP and NCR as they will be able to avail domestic flights from Hindon.

He will lay foundation stone of Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). This is one of the first, high-speed and high-frequency rail-based RRTS project aimed at greatly improving transport facility and creating many employment opportunities.

PM Modi will also unveil various development projects, including education, housing, drinking water, sanitation and sewerage management, in Ghaziabad and address a public gathering there, the release said.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari today said tight security arrangements have been made in view of the prime minister's visit on Friday afternoon.

People in black clothes or carrying black bags, water bottles will not be permitted to enter the prime minister's public meeting area, DIG Upendra Agarwal said.

He said 10 superintendents of police, 10 additional superintendents of police, 35 deputy SPs, 3,000 police personnel, including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed.

Besides this, 500 police personnel in plain clothes will keep a watch on the public meeting area, Mr Agarwal said.