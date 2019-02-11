PM Modi To Serve 3 Billionth Akshay Patra Meal In Vrindavan Today

This will be PM Modi's "first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus"

Elaborate preparations are underway in Vrindavan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme today during which he will serve food to underprivileged schoolchildren.

He will also unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes. It has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and PM Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura lawmaker Hema Malini will also join the prime minister at the event.

"Arrangements have been made for over 10,500 people, including parents, teachers of schoolchildren, our donors and other well-wishers of the foundation, and enclosures have been made for them," Mr Dasa told PTI.

The prime minister and the UP chief minister will address the gathering, he said.

PM Modi will also pay floral tribute at the Vigraha of Srila Prabhupad, the Acharya of ISCKON, the Union government said.

This will be PM Modi's "first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus" and elaborate arrangements have been made for it, Mr Dasa said.

The police and security personnel are keeping a tight vigil in the town in view of his visit, and the venue and the main stage have been decked up.

Twelve LED screens have been put up for the audience and 70 mobile toilets and four VIP washrooms have been arranged for the event, organisers said.

"The programme would be streamed live on the Web across all 42 centres of Akshaya Patra in the country.

"In Gujarat, where we are a partner for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, all government schools will be hosting the streaming. People will join on the ground and online for the big event," he said. A silver ''patra'' (container), as symbolised in our logo, will be gifted to the prime minister, Mr Dasa said.

The event will commemorate the NGO's serving of cumulative three billion meals since its inception in 2000.