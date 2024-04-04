'No Food For 5 Days': Narayana Murthy Recalls Time He Hitchhiked In Europe

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy was speaking at a UN event (File)

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy shared a personal story at a UN event from 50 years ago when he hitchhiked in Europe without any food for several days.

Mr Murthy recounted how he went 120 hours without anything to eat during that time as he addressed diplomats, officials, academia, civil society organisations, and members of the Indian community at the event, reported news agency PTI.

"Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have," Mr Murthy said at the event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

"50 years ago I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe and at a place called Nish, a border town between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia and today Serbia," he said.

"Most Indians here and I have received good quality and highly subsidised education from the Indian government. Therefore, as civilised people, we must show gratitude to our nation and help the future generation of these helpless, poor children get a good education," he added.

The event - "Achievements in Food Security: India's Strides Towards Sustainable Development Goals" marked a significant milestone for India's efforts to combat hunger. It celebrated the four billionth meal served by an Indian NGO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.