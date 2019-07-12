PM Modi To Meet BJP's Women Lawmakers Over Breakfast Today

In total, seven meetings of BJP lawmakers with the prime minister have been planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet women lawmakers of the BJP over breakfast at his official residence today, sources said on Thursday.

This will be the prime minister's fifth such interaction with party lawmakers as part of series of meetings planned by the BJP, a source said.

In total, seven meetings of BJP lawmakers with the prime minister have been planned. The lawmakers have been divided in seven groups and PM Modi has already met party parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, and those who were ministers once.

These meetings have been planned so that BJP lawmakers from both the houses get an opportunity to directly interact with the prime minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

A lawmaker, who attended one of these meetings, said PM Modi directly interacted with them and describe it as more of an informal one.

Barring Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, no other Union ministers are not part of these meetings.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, the prime minister had met lawmakers from various states in every session of Parliament, where he had spoken to them about the government's agenda.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.