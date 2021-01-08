PM Modi To Meet Chief Ministers On Monday Over Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a meeting with the chief ministers of all states regarding vaccination against the coronavirus that is expected to start later this month. The meeting will be held at 4 PM, sources said.

The meeting to discuss vaccine rollout comes days after the country's drug regulator approved restricted emergency use of two vaccines against Covid - Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said that the vaccines could be made available to "our countrymen" as early as the "next few days".

The government has ensured that every detail of the vaccination programme is conveyed to the people, from the national level to the grassroots level, he added.