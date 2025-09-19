PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Rs 34,200 Crore From Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "Samudra se Samriddhi" event in Gujarat on Saturday and launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore from Bhavnagar.

An official statement said that PM Modi will take an aerial survey of Dholera Special Investment Region, envisioned as a greenfield industrial city, chair a review meeting and later visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

In a major boost to the maritime sector, the statement said, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth more than Rs 7,870 crore.

He will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock and lay the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, a new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port among others.

In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of the central and state government, worth more than Rs 26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.

He will inaugurate HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, complete solarisation of the Dhordo village among others.

He will lay the foundation stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways, the statement said.

He will also visit and review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC), at Lothal, being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore, to celebrate and preserve India's ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development, the statement said.

