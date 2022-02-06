PM Modi To Launch Development Project Of 25 Temples In Karnataka

The development of these projects is being funded by the government each year.

The Ministry of Muzarai has announced that a new project "Daiva Sankalpa" will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state for the overall development of the temples.

Haj and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said,"A master plan for the comprehensive development under which 25 of the most visited temples in the state would be developed."

"In the first phase, 25 temples will be selected and the project will be an all-encompassing development of temple infrastructure, dry and raw waste management. Devotees visiting temples should be provided with the facilities without any hassle. It is our intention to contribute to the temple with transparency," she said.

The development of these projects is being funded by the government each year. However, it has not been able to develop comprehensively, she added.

There have been many complaints that low-income C-grade temples are not doing well. To address this problem, steps will be taken to develop 1000 C grade temples every year. There will be a comprehensive grant from the government as well as collaboration with donors.

"Our aim is to develop all the C grade temples in a phased manner by selecting different temples in the district every year." the minister said.

The Central government is taking special care in the development of temples in the state, Ms Jolle said.

"A total of Rs 119 crore was provided in the budget this time and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also given a special grant of Rs 168 crore for the development of temples in the state," she said.

Speaking further, the minister said, "For the Construction of Karnataka Chhatra in Srisailam, the Chief Minister has given a special grant of Rs. 85 crore. The building will be constructed in collaboration with the Department of Public Works. The Chief Minister said that the first phase of the project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 45 crore."

The government has plans to set up facilities for devotees from Karnataka at Kashi. she said, Similarly, there are plans to build a Karnataka shelter in Ayodhya.

"I had a discussion with Revenue Minister Ashok to expedite the survey of lands under the temples of the state. He said that the preference for the surveys of temples and waqf land would be given priority and the drone survey will begin soon," she said.

"Chhatra (shelter) of Karnataka in Ayodhya Correspondence has been made with regard to the building of accommodation for the pilgrims of Karnataka in Ayodhya. After the session, a meeting with the key officials of Ayodhya will be held to discuss the matter," she added.