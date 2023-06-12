PM Modi To Distribute 70,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela Tomorrow

PM Modi will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters through Rozgar Mela to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday. PM Modi will participate in the event via video conferencing.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

