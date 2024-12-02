PM Modi To Dedicate Implementation Of Criminal Laws To Nation In Chandigarh

PM Modi will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three new criminal laws on Tuesday at Chandigarh.

The three criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws -- "Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- on December 3, at 12 noon at Chandigarh," said an official statement on Monday evening.

The programme will showcase the practical application of these laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape. A live demonstration will also be held, simulating a crime scene investigation where the new laws will be put into action, the statement said.

For the event, PM Modi will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has become fully compliant, with 100 per cent implementation of the laws.

As part of security arrangements, police have deployed additional forces and set up multiple checkpoints while security has also been tightened in adjoining parts, including Panchkula and Mohali.

On Tuesday, traffic will remain restricted/diverted in Chandigarh on some routes, police said.

According to the statement, the conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the prime minister to remove colonial era laws which had continued to exist post Independence, and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice.

Keeping this in mind, the theme of this programme is 'Secure Society, Developed India - From Punishment to Justice', it said.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society, it added.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses, according to the statement.

On August 4, Shah visited Chandigarh and launched the e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon apps for the three new criminal laws.

He had then said that the new laws would prove to be the "biggest" reform witnessed by India in the 21st century.

After the complete implementation of these laws, India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the world, he had said.

Meanwhile, as part of security arrangements, authorities have declared a "no-fly zone" over Chandigarh from Monday till Tuesday for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

"Movement of VVIPs is scheduled to Chandigarh on December 3. Therefore, in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones fitted with improvised explosive device by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of VVIPs and general public, it becomes imperative to declare the area of Union Territory of Chandigarh as 'no-flying zone' for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles," the order said.

The order will, however, not be applicable to law enforcement agencies and persons authorised by the competent government authority.

