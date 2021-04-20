PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8:45 pm On Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the worsening coronavirus situation in the country this evening, his office tweeted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening," the PMO informed.

Amid a spurt of coronavirus cases and massive shortages of hospital beds and oxygen, PM Modi has been holding a flurry of meeting with the stakeholders.

On Monday, at a virtual interaction with doctors, PM Modi said vaccines were the biggest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus.

Shortly after the interaction, the centre opened the vaccination drive for all adults from May 1.

Today, PM Modi interacted with vaccine manufacturers and asked them to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

PM Modi said the private sector would play a more active role in the vaccination drive in the coming days.

He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial.

