Highlights: Lockdown Should Be Last Resort, Says PM Modi in Address to Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation in the country. The Prime Minister said that the centre and states are working in collaboration to meet the sudden rise in demand of oxygen at the hospital. The Prime Minister also said that imposition of a lockdown should be the last resort. India has been reporting over two lakh cases for almost a week as states struggle with oxygen shortage to treat infected patients.

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation:

Working to meet Oxygen demand: PM Narendra Modi said that centre and state government are making efforts to meet the demand for the oxygen. "This time the demand for oxygen has spiked in many parts. We are working on this. Centre, states and private sectors are trying to ensure every needy patient gets oxygen. New oxygen plants in states, using industrial oxygen for medical use, Oxygen Express - we are doing everything," the Prime Minister said



Country fighting a huge battle: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is once again "fighting a huge battle". He said that the 2nd wave has come "like a storm." "I am aware of the hardships you are facing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost a loved one," the Prime Minister said.

Production of medicines increased: PM Narendra Modi said that the pharma sector has increased the production of medicines. More medicines being produced now than in January and February, he said. "Yesterday I spoke to pharma experts yesterday. We are taking the help of every pharma firm... India has a strong Pharma sector that produces medicines very fast. We are increasing beds. Building Covid hopsitals," the Prime Minister said.

On Vaccines: The Prime Minister said that India is the world's cheapest vaccine provider. "Vaccines in line with India's cold storage facilities. The regulatory processes and approvals have been fast-tracked," the Prime Minister said. "Because of this team effort, India could launch world's biggest inoculation drive with two made-in-India vaccines," the PM said.

"Lockdown should be last resort": PM Modi said that the government is making effort to ensure that economy and livelihoods are least affected. "With universal vaccinations, doses will be available faster. Labourers will get them," PM said. "Request states to assure labourers to remain where they are. Assure them that they will be vaccinated where they are and they won't lose jobs," he added. "Last time the situation was different. We didn't have infra for fighting Covid. We didn't have test labs, PPE kits, no knowledge about treatment. But in very little time we improved ourselves. Doctors have gained expertise and saving more lives than ever. We now have PPE kits, labs," the Prime Minister said.