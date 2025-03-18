PM Modi Praises Maha Kumbh In Parliament, Opposition Raises Questions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Kumbh, but did not pay tribute to those killed in the January 29 stampede at the gathering, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said today. Addressing the media after the Prime Minister's speech in Lok Sabha, during which he thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for their support in organising the mega gathering in Prayagraj, Mr Gandhi said, "I wanted to support what the Prime Minister (Modi) said. Kumbh is our tradition, history and culture. Our only complaint is that the Prime Minister did not pay tribute to those who died in Kumbh."

The Congress leader added that youngsters expected work opportunities at the Kumbh. "So, the Prime Minister must have spoken about it," he said. When the media asked him about not getting a chance to speak, Mr Gandhi replied, "According to democratic structure, the Leader of the Opposition should get an opportunity to speak, but they won't let us. This is new India."

In his Lok Sabha speech, the Prime Minister praised the Uttar Pradesh administration for successfully hosting the Kumbh, which saw a massive footfall of over 60 crore. "I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh. The success of the Mahakumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," the Prime Minister said.

"The whole world has witnessed the great glory of Bharat through the Mahakumbh. This is because of the contribution of the country's people. This Mahakumbh was inspired by the faith of the people, for the determination of the people. In this Mahakumbh, we saw the greatness of the awakening of our national consciousness," he said.

The Prime Minister said the grand event's success had silenced doubts and fears raised by "certain critics" about India's capabilities. He said the gathering was a powerful demonstration of the nation's potential and resolve. "We felt the nation's preparations for the next 1,000 years during the Ram Mandir ceremony, and today, just one year later, the organisation of the Maha Kumbh reinforces that same vision."

"In the life of any nation, there are events that become part of its history, transcending time and becoming an example for the generations to come. The Maha Kumbh is one such event for India," he stated, underscoring the significance of such national milestones in strengthening the collective spirit of the country.

"The grandeur of the Maha Kumbh is a reflection of the awakening of our national consciousness, and it stands as a powerful reply to those who doubt our capabilities," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said the Opposition must have been allowed to speak about the Kumbh. "He (Prime Minister) was speaking optimistically on the Maha Kumbh. The Opposition also should have been given a chance to present their point because the Opposition also has sentiments towards it and they should not have any problem if we expressed ourselves. The Opposition should have also been allowed to speak for two minutes," she told reporters.

The 44-day religious gathering at Prayagraj drew crores of pilgrims and tourists from across the country and the world. However, a tragic event during the event was a stampede near the Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- on January 29. According to the state government, 30 people died in the stampede and 60 others were injured. Another tragedy took place in New Delhi station, where a huge rush to board trains for Prayagraj led to a stampede, killing 18 people.