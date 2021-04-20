Efforts To Ensure Economic Activity Least Affected, Says PM: Top Quotes

PM Modi said the country is better prepared to deal with the Covid spike than last year (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the worsening coronavirus situation in the country this evening. He said the country is better prepared to deal with the Covid spike than last year. He said the government is working to bolster the health infrastructure in the country. He appealed to state governments that complete lockdowns should be the last resort.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address: