Efforts To Ensure Economic Activity Least Affected, Says PM: Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the worsening coronavirus situation in the country this evening. He said the country is better prepared to deal with the Covid spike than last year. He said the government is working to bolster the health infrastructure in the country. He appealed to state governments that complete lockdowns should be the last resort.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address:
- I request states to keep lockdown as the last resort and focus on micro-containment zones.
- Our efforts are to save lives and to ensure that economy and livelihoods are least affected.
- I request states to ask migrant workers to remain where they are and assure them that they will be vaccinated where they are and they won't lose jobs.
- Last time, the situation was different. We didn't have health infrastructure to fight the pandemic. We didn't have test labs, PPE kits or knowledge about the treatment. But in very little time, we improved ourselves. Doctors have gained expertise and are saving more lives than ever.
- The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The centre, the state government, the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction.
- India with two 'Made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
- Second wave has hit like a storm; I feel the pain of healthcare workers...in any situation, we should never lose patience.