PM Modi Tells Putin Dialogue, Diplomacy Only Way Forward On Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon Russian President Vladimir Putin, and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as "the only way forward" in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the government said. The two leaders spoke over a phone call.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the two leaders also reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas, the PM's office said.

The Prime Minister also briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities.

"He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the media release from the PM's office said.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.