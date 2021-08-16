PM Modi Speaks To Israel Counterpart, Potential Of Ties Discussed

Prime Minister Modi and his Israel counterpart Mr Bennett reviewed all areas of cooperation. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett today and the two leaders reviewed all areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of the strategic partnership.

Mr Modi said he also congratulated Mr Bennett on his appointment as prime minister.

"It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment," he tweeted.

"We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of our Strategic Partnership, especially in technology and innovation," he said.