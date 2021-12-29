PM Should Admit Demonetistion Was A Failure: Asaduddin Owaisi On Rs 192 Crore UP Raids

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that PM accepts that demonetization was a failure (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild initiative of demonetisation has become a "failure" as is evident from the seizure of a huge pile of cash from a UP businessman's residence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said today.

"You should ask the Prime Minister how so much cash was found despite the demonetisation. Pradhan Mantri ji, demonetization has become a failure," he told reporters.

In multiple raids by the Income Tax department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes, and Customs, around Rs 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold, and 250 kg of silver were seized from perfume trader Piyush Jain's house in Kanpur, as well as from his house and factory in UP's Kannauj.

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the government clearly state to whom the money belongs.

"The fragrance (of cash seizure) is spreading across the world," he added, demanding that the Prime Minister accept that demonetization was a failure since only poor people and small-scale industries have suffered.

"I am appealing to the Prime Minister to accept on record that demonetisation is a failure," he said.