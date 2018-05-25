PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina To Inaugarate Bangladesh Bhavan in Bengal's Santiniketan The Bangladesh Bhavan is a symbol of the cultural ties between the two countries.

PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan today.



The Bangladesh Bhavan is a symbol of the cultural ties between the two countries.



The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases Rabindranath Tagore's association with the country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations.



It was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, which was provided by the Bangladesh government.



A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help to maintain the museum premises.



Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Visva-Bharati and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the education ministry of Bangladesh.



Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina will arrive in India today to embark on her two-day visit to West Bengal on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also present at the event.



Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, the ancestral home of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



As per certain reports, both Prime Ministers will likely hold bilateral meetings.



Further, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Education Minister, Cultural Affairs Minister will be accompanying Prime Minister Hasina, as per The Daily Star.



A formal meeting is expected to be conducted between the two Prime Ministers.



She will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.



Following the visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Jharkhand's Sindri on May 25 to lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Indian government and the state government.



