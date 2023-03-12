PM Modi Shares Anecdote Of Australian Minister's Goa Link

"I was happy to hear this anecdote," PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an anecdote about Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. PM Modi said that during his lunch with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, he came to know how one of Don Farrell's teachers had migrated from Goa to Australia.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi stressed that the anecdote underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. PM Modi tweeted, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM @AlboMP, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting...he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

In another tweet, PM Modi said that Mrs Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Australia. He noted that Mrs Ebert's daughter Leonie even became the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers.

He tweeted, "Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950's and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers."

In another tweet, PM Modi stated, "I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly."

Earlier on Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "extraordinary effort" to make his Australian delegation feel welcome in India.

He tweeted, "Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation to feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go Betweens on the sitar was unexpected and extremely touching."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday held a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.The Australian PM on Friday also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi after bilateral level talks, Anthony Albanese said that Australia's relationship with India is multifaceted. He said that high-level contact between the two countries has further strengthened cooperation across many sectors.

"I look forward to hosting PM Modi in Australia for the Quad Leaders summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 Leaders summit. The frequent high-level content between Australia and India has further strengthened cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, climate and energy, defence and security, and between the people of our two countries," Albanese said.

PM Modi and Albanese also watched the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in the Narendra Modi stadium. Both the prime ministers were greeted with loud cheers before the start of the match as they took a lap of honour across the massive sports arena to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia. A special coin, minted to mark the occasion, was used at the toss.

