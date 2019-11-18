'Want Frank Discussions On All Matters': PM Ahead Of Parliament Session

PM Modi expressed hope that people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before the start of the winter session of parliament today, said he hoped for "frank discussions on all matters".

"We want the best of best debates and hope all parties will contribute in a positive and proactive way, as they did in the previous session," PM Modi told reporters.

The winter session will run till December 13. It takes place amid concerns over an economic slowdown, job losses, farm crisis and the continued detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the key bills to be discussed this session is the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which the government was unable to pass in its previous tenure. This will be a landmark session - the 250th sitting of the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi expressed hope that people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed in the session.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.