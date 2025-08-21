19 Bills, Including New Income Tax Act, Passed Without Protesting Opposition

Nineteen bills - including two critical proposals, one to overhaul the Income Tax Act of 1961 and another to amend the Constitution to sack ministers facing criminal charges - were passed sans discussion or debate with the opposition, government sources told NDTV Thursday.

The bills were passed amid chaos prompted by vociferous protests over the Bihar voter list controversy and allegations - led by the Congress' Rahul Gandhi - the ruling BJP had conspired with the Election Commission to commit voter fraud in Karnataka and Maharashtra last year.

Apart from the Income Tax Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, Parliament also cleared the Online Gaming Bill, which recognises e-sports and online social games while banning gambling platforms and money-based games, many of which are promoted by celebrities.

Two bills relating to Manipur - the GST (Amendment) Bill and the Appropriation (No 2) Bill - and another relating to the functioning of government-run Indian Institute of Managements were also cleared without, or with minimum, opposition contribution, sources told NDTV.

The opposition also boycotted, for the most part, a special parliamentary discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station.

Overall, 12 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha in this session, which began July 21 with massive protests over Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Today is the final day of the Monsoon Session 2025.

Opposition protests and walkouts, a frequent occurrence in any Parliament session, have also led to repeated adjournments. In 2012 these disruptions would have cost the public exchequer Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, according to ex-Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Bansal.

Today the cost will certainly be substantially higher.

The government has criticised the opposition on this point; last week Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she had been left shocked by the opposition failing to interact on proposed changes to the Income Tax Act. "They say 'you don't want a discussion. So, we agreed to have 16 hours in the Lok Sabha and 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha. But they are away today?"

Ms Sitharaman had tabled the Income Tax Act and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and, in both cases, the opposition was absent. In the former case they were protesting the Bihar voter list revision exercise outside Parliament.