Citizenship Amendment Bill Among Key Bills To Be Discussed As Parliament's Winter Session Begins Today: Live Updates

Parliaments's winter session: The session will continue till December 13.
The winter session of parliament, which will continue till December 13, starts today. Nearly 50 bills are scheduled to be presented in the parliament, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Also listed for discussion is The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments Bill, which aims to protect doctors and healthcare personnel from violence. In addition, a total of 10 bills are pending in the Rajya Sabha, including one to protect the rights of transgender people and amendments to The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 2019, which lists the tribal communities to be included. The Winter Session of parliament will see 20 sittings spread over 26 days, including four Private Members' days. A joint sitting of both houses of parliament will be held on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.
Here are the LIVE updates on parliament's winter session:
Want Open Discussion On All Issues, Says PM Modi
Ahead of parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he wants "open discussion on all matters."
PM Modi Speaks Ahead Of Parliament's Winter Session
This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe the Constitution Day, when our Constitution completes its 70 years.
"Expose Mismanagement Of Economy": Chidambaram To Congress, Opposition
Congress leader P Chidambaram called on his party colleagues to lead the opposition in exposing the Modi government's "utter mismanagement" of the economy.
In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, which has been maintained by his family since he was taken to jail, Mr Chidambaram, 74, demanded the government name one sector of the economy that was doing well.
"When parliament opens today, Congress must lead the opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy. Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," Mr Chidambaram's tweet read.
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Stalled In Rajua Sabha Last Time
Last time the bill stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA is in a minority. Its passage through the Upper House will be keenly observed this time, given that last week the Shiv Sena - the BJP's oldest ally - shifted to the opposition benches.
Winter Session: Key Bills To Be Discussed
Nearly 50 bills are scheduled to be presented in this session of parliament, including the crucial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Also listed for discussion in this session is The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments Bill, which aims to protect doctors and healthcare personnel from violence.
Other key bills which will be tabled are The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, The Pesticides Management Bill, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill.
Parliament's Winter Session: 20 Sittings To Be Held Over 26 Days
The Winter Session of parliament will see a total of 20 sittings spread over 26 days; this includes four Private Members' days. A joint sitting of both houses of parliament will be held in the Central Hall on November 26 to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly.
The winter session of parliament, which will run till December 13, starts today amid concerns over the slowing economy, rising unemployment, farmers' distress and the continued detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. It also takes place against the backdrop of an unstable political situation in Maharashtra.