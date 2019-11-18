Citizenship Amendment Bill Among Key Bills To Be Discussed As Parliament's Winter Session Begins Today: Live Updates

"Expose Mismanagement Of Economy": Chidambaram To Congress, Opposition

Congress leader P Chidambaram called on his party colleagues to lead the opposition in exposing the Modi government's "utter mismanagement" of the economy.





In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, which has been maintained by his family since he was taken to jail, Mr Chidambaram, 74, demanded the government name one sector of the economy that was doing well.





"When parliament opens today, Congress must lead the opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy. Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one," Mr Chidambaram's tweet read.