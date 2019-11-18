"Second House, Not Secondary": PM Quotes AB Vajpayee On Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today as it completed 250 sessions.

Rajya Sabha may be the second house, but it is never the secondary house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in his tribute to the upper house of parliament as it completed 250 sessions today.

Rajya Sabha is where the states get representation and it has benefitted from the presence of scientists, people from the field of arts and sports and more such people, who may not have been elected democratically, he said.

"The Central and state governments shouldn't compete but work in tandem to take the nation forward. The development of states and the nation aren't two separate things and are directly linked to each other. This house teaches and inspires this emotion best," he said.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said Mr Vajpayee during the 200th session of the Rajya Sabha in 2003, had said, "No one should make the mistake of treating our second House (Rajya Sabha) as the secondary house. It should remain being the supporting house for India's development".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.