'Some Opposition Leaders Fire Off Lies Like AK-47': PM Modi

PM Modi asked BJP workers not to be concerned with alliance of opposition parties. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while opposition parties were joining hands to protect their ruling dynasties, the BJP worked to change the country's destiny, as he dubbed some rivals as "lying machines who fire off lies like AK-47".

PM Modi asked the BJP workers not to be concerned with the alliance of opposition parties, saying people do not accept them and even "hate" them for their negative works, refusal to recognise the country's good works and "abuses and insults" for the Army.

Though the prime minister did not name any rival, the BJP has been taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged lies to describe the Rafale deal as a scam.The party has also often accused Mr Gandhi of insulting the country and the Army.

PM Modi's comments targeting the alliance of opposition parties came after a BJP worker sought his response during a video interaction on the coming together of "anti-national" forces like the communists and Congress whenever he takes a step to "protect" Indian values.

Responding to another question in the interaction with party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies, he accused the opposition of telling lies against his government and said people now had many means to find correct information.

"Some leaders are like lying machines. Whenever they open their mouths, they fire off lies like AK 47," he said, asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to unmask their lies by taking correct information to the masses.

PM Modi made a reference to a WhatsApp post in which, he said, media persons found that people attending a recent opposition's protests had little idea about the reasons for which they were raising slogans against him. They became a laughing stock, he said.

Some opposition leaders give many different figures in a day, Modi said in an apparent reference to different figures cited by Mr Gandhi on the Rafale issue.

However, he said, people know the truth and if a party worker speaks to 100 persons his confidence will grow many times.

In a reference to his and the BJP-led state governments, PM Modi said while they were working to change the country's destiny, the opposition was concerned about its ruling dynasties.

Opposition parties are coming together as their leaders wanted to leave behind something for their sons, he said. "They fear what will happen to 200-500 dynasties if the BJP remains in power for five to 10 more years," PM Modi said, adding that these families have had a tight hold over the country since its independence.

"Due to this concern and to protect their dynasties, they have come together. They are concerned that they should leave something behind for their progenies," he added.