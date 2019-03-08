Samajwadi Government's ''Non-Cooperation'' Delayed Varanasi Projects: PM

It was difficult to take people into confidence to give their properties for temple project: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today claimed that "non-cooperation" by the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh was responsible for the delay in start of a beautification project in his Lok Sabha constituency.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple's approach road and its beautification.

"In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the state government. The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the chief minister," he said.

"Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Attacking previous governments, the prime minister said, "In the past 70 years no government thought of Baba (Lord Shiva) and were silent. They took care of themselves but not of this place."

Noting that it was his "pleasure" to have initiated the work at Kashi Vishwanath, he said, "I had dreamt for a long time to work for this place. When I was not in politics I came here several times and used to think that something should happen here."

"Bhole Baba ney tai kiya hoga baatein bahut karte ho yahan aao kuch karke dikhao," (Lord Shiva must have decided that you talk much, so now you should come here and do something)," he said, adding that due to blessings the fulfillment of his dream has started.

About the beautification project, PM Modi said, "For the first time, we acquired nearby buildings, removed encroachments after which 40 ancient temples came to the fore. Many of them were encroached, kitchens were set up and people were living there."

Appreciating those involved in the project, the PM said, "I have seen a lot of government employees as I was CM for a long time. But I want to say with pride that the team of officers deployed here by Yogi ji is doing work with ''Bhakti'' (devotion) and ''sewa bhav''."

"It was difficult to take people into confidence to give their properties and ensure the project does not take political colour,' he said.

"I thank people of Kashi, who gave their properties for Baba. This is the biggest ''daan'' they have given for Baba," the prime minister said.

Stating that the Kashi Vishwanath temple was "targeted by enemies", he said they tried to destroy it but it took "rebirth due to the faith" of people.

In his address at BHU, he suggested the university should make the entire project a case study for research so that when it is completed the world can know how it happened. "We will also try to trace the history of 40 temples discovered here and the government will also take care of them," the PM said.