Focus On 'Employment, Excellence' For Young People: PM Modi

"Lakhs of regular jobs were created every year," PM Modi said. (File)

Asserting that the progress and success of young people was pivotal to his government's policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his focus was on four 'E's-education, employment, entrepreneurship and excellence.

Interacting with BJP workers in Karnataka through video conferencing, PM Modi said that the government had set up 14 IITs and IIMs, one NIT and 103 Kendriya Vidyalayas. The number of undergraduate medical seats increased from 50,000 in 2013-14 to 70,000, he said.

Talking about jobs, the prime minister added that lakhs of regular jobs were created every year in infrastructure and development projects.

"Today's youth wants to be job creators, not just job seekers. They want someone to believe in them. Today, we have three lakh youth common service centres in the country."

"In terms of excellence, India has the second largest startup ecosystem in the world. With this comprehensive 4E approach we are progressing," he said.

Answering a question on the measures taken for tourism development, PM Modi said his government's initiatives resulted in increase in foreign exchange revenue, from$18 billion in 2013-14 to $27 billion in 2017. He added said the tourism industry can grow even further with the help of 3Ts - tradition, talent and trade.