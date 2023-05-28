Special Stamp, Rs 75 Coin Released By PM Modi To Mark New Parliament Building's Opening

PM Modi released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

He released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.

According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of the Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.

One side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English, it said. The rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals below the image.