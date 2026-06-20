PM Modi Releases PM-Kisan Instalment Worth Rs 18,880 Crore In Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme worth Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting over 9.44 crore farmers across the country, while unveiling various development projects in the state.

He was participating in the 'Paschimbanga Divas', or West Bengal Day, celebrations on Saturday at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

Of Rs 18,880 crore, more than Rs 900 crore will be credited to over 45 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal alone, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state to over Rs 15,000 crore, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement.

The total disbursement nationwide is to the tune of over Rs 4.46 lakh crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019, it said.

Participating in the grand function to celebrate the state day, Modi launched, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack, National Mission on Natural Farming and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the statement said.

Announcing the rollout of several key central agricultural schemes in West Bengal, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), extending the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to farmers in the state.

The initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in West Bengal during 2026-27, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of around Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy, according to the statement.

As part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, the PM launched 'AgriStack' in West Bengal, enabling a unified digital platform for verified agriculture-related services such as fertiliser distribution, Kisan credit cards, direct benefit transfers and procurement under the minimum support price (MSP) system.

"The initiative will strengthen digital governance in agriculture and facilitate efficient delivery of farmer-centric services," it said.

Modi also launched the National Mission on Natural Farming in West Bengal to promote sustainable, chemical-free agriculture rooted in traditional Indian practices.

"Under the approved annual action plan for 2026-27, the state will establish 346 natural farming clusters covering 17,300 hectares, while also creating bio-input resource centres and mobilising 'krishi sakhis' (agriculture friend) to strengthen adoption of eco-friendly farming practices," the statement said.

Modi also initiated implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) in West Bengal, covering Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram districts with a focus on improving agricultural productivity, promoting crop diversification and sustainable farming.

Taking note of Bengal's extensive participation in pisciculture from fish production to trade, the PM inaugurated the modernised and capacity-expanded fishing harbour at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas and a newly constructed modern fish market at Sainthia in Birbhum district.

Modi also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for important railway projects worth around Rs 590 crore.

He dedicated to the nation the Sankrail-Santragachi link line project in Howrah district, which will decongest one of the busiest rail corridors in eastern India, improving operational efficiency and enabling smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains.

The PM laid the foundation stone of a 300-bed new divisional railway hospital at Howrah.

"Equipped with modern healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic facilities, specialist medical services and emergency care facilities, the hospital will significantly strengthen healthcare services for railway beneficiaries and the people of the region," the statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone of a road overbridge between Haur and Radhamohanpur in Purba Medinipur district.

The PM inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering a total length of more than 315 km across various districts of West Bengal.

"These projects collectively represent a major step towards strengthening infrastructure, empowering farmers, enhancing livelihoods and creating new economic opportunities across West Bengal," the statement said.

The initiatives will significantly contribute to the vision of a developed West Bengal and developed Bharat by promoting inclusive growth, modern infrastructure and sustainable development, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)