PM To Release PM-Kisan Installment Tomorrow, Benefiting 9.5 Crore Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi from Tarakeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district on June 20, marking PM Kisan Utsav Diwas across the country.

The event carries special significance as it comes soon after the BJP formed government in West Bengal. The Prime Minister's decision to release the installment from Bengal is being seen as an important governance message, signalling direct welfare delivery to farmers and closer Centre-State coordination.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Prime Minister will transfer more than Rs 18,800 crore through DBT into the accounts of nearly 9.5 crore farmers at 3:45 PM. So far, around Rs 4.28 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers under the previous 22 installments of the scheme.

West Bengal will be a key focus of the event.

Chouhan said 44.42 lakh farmers in Bengal will receive around Rs 885 crore on a large scale. He said many eligible farmers in the state earlier could not receive the benefit because the required beneficiary data and verification process had not been completed properly. With those procedures now completed, the Centre will ensure that assistance reaches farmers directly and transparently.

Madhya Pradesh will also receive a major share. Around Rs 1,634.88 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 81.67 lakh farmers in the state. Chouhan said over Rs 33,721 crore has already been transferred to farmers in Madhya Pradesh through earlier installments.

The release comes at a crucial time, just ahead of the Kharif sowing season, when small and marginal farmers need working capital for seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

Chouhan also said the Centre is preparing to deal with possible El Nino conditions and delayed monsoon risks. Weekly reviews are being held with states and concerned departments. Contingency plans are being prepared for 197 potentially vulnerable districts, including low-water-consuming crops, alternative crop planning, seed availability and district-level agricultural management.

The Agriculture Minister said the Centre has approved procurement of moong, masoor and urad at MSP under the PM-AASHA scheme in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. This, he said, will help pulse farmers get remunerative prices if market rates fall below MSP. A separate discussion will be held with Madhya Pradesh on procurement preparedness.