PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome At BJP Headquarters For G20 Success

This was PM Modi's first visit to the BJP headquarters after the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India's presidency, as he arrived in New Delhi to attend the party's central election committee meeting.

CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president JP Nadda, lined up at the party office in the national capital to receive Modi who was showered with flower petals by the cheering supporters gathered there in large numbers.

This was the prime minister's first visit to the BJP headquarters after the G20 Summit, which was largely seen as hugely successful with his leadership drawing praise from world leaders.

The BJP has often highlighted the global recognition of Modi's leadership and India's enhanced stature at the international level in its political discourse, an issue which is likely to rise in salience following the G20 meeting as the party gears up for a string of state assembly polls followed by the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEC will finalise the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The CEC met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs.

In a departure from its practice, the BJP has this time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BRS is in power in Telangana while the Mizo National Front runs the government in Mizoram.

