PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Remember Subhas Chandra Bose on 121th Birth Anniversary

Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Orissa's Cuttack on January 23, 1897 and was a Philosophy student. He was initially an active member of the Congress in Culcutta, but later on founded the Swaraj Party in 1922. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's patriotism continues to have an impact in the country. His slogan 'Jai Hind' is relevant to us even today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 23, 2018 08:20 IST
New Delhi:  The country today remembers one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters, Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary. The nationalist leader was generally known as Netaji or leader after his contribution in establishing and leading the Indian National Army during the course of the Indian freedom struggle. 

To commemorate the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other prominent leaders of the country honor and remember Netaji's 121st birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a minute long video dedication for Netaji along with a message. President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose.Congress' official twitter handle posted a tribute to the leader along with a quote by Netaji. 
Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu tweeted his tribute calling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose a national icon. 
BJP Chief Amit Shah, Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan were among other who paid honored Netaji with their tributes.

