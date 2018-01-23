PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Remember Subhas Chandra Bose on 121th Birth Anniversary

The valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Qrao1dnmQZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2018

On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2018

Lovingly called as #Netaji, India's patriot #SubhashChandraBose was a leader of the Indian National Congress and served as the Congress President in 1938 and 1939. pic.twitter.com/EVQb6dy8Nq — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2018

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a national icon and charismatic leader, who gave ' Jai Hind' slogan. pic.twitter.com/09ls3xi5Su — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2018

I bow to the legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's patriotism, courage and bravery were exceptional. His charismatic leadership had inspired millions of youth to participate in India's Independence struggle. pic.twitter.com/891MUx3BH6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2018

I bow to the proud son of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. An epitome of courage & bravery, #Netaji's legacy has inspired generations of Young Indians over the years. pic.twitter.com/ISCW3EguR6 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 23, 2018

On the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I pay my humble tributes to the great son of India Netaji's role in securing freedom is equally significant as anyone else. The present generation should imbibe his nationalistic spirit and uphold it the patriotic zeal pic.twitter.com/Tloal5Yv4x — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 23, 2018