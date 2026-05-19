PM Modi, President Condole Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri's Death

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and veteran BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri died on Tuesday at a private hospital here following prolonged illness. He was 91.

His daughter and state Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said the veteran leader breathed his last around 11 am. Khanduri was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning from May 19 to May 21. The national flag will fly at half-mast, and all official entertainment programmes stand cancelled.

The state government also declared a public holiday on Wednesday, when Khanduri's last rites will take place in Haridwar.

Family sources said that his remains will reach the state party headquarters on Balbir Road from his Basant Vihar residence at 10 am on Wednesday for people to pay tributes.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise.

President Murmu termed the news of his passing as extremely sad. She stated that after serving outstandingly in the Indian Army, Khanduri set an example of honesty, simplicity, transparency, and development politics.

"His commitment to the development, good governance, and public interest of the country and Uttarakhand will always be remembered," Murmu added.

Prime Minister Modi said Khanduri made valuable contributions to both the armed forces and the political sphere.

He also praised his tenure as a Union minister and said Khanduri worked tirelessly to improve road connectivity across the country.

"In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his family members and supporters. Om Shanti!" Modi said in a post on X.

Vice President Radhakrishnan stated that India lost a distinguished soldier, an able administrator, and a politician of exceptional integrity.

He added that Khanduri's visionary contribution to transforming India's road infrastructure through the Golden Quadrilateral and National Highways Development Programme will remain a milestone.

Chief Minister Dhami visited Khanduri's residence to pay his tributes. He termed the demise an irreparable loss to national and state politics.

Dhami stated that Khanduri presented an unparalleled example of national service, discipline, and dedication during his military career.

"In public life too, he established a strong identity of development, good governance, transparency, and honest working style in Uttarakhand," Dhami added.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also paid tribute at Khanduri's residence.

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt also expressed condolences.

Khanduri retired from the Indian Army as a Major General before entering politics. He was popularly known as "General Sahab" and held an image of a strict, disciplined administrator.

He served as the chief minister of Uttarakhand twice. He first took the charge of office in 2007 but resigned in 2009, accepting responsibility for the party's defeat in all five Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP reappointed him as the chief minister in 2011.

Khanduri also served as the Union minister for road transport and highways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. He is credited with the Golden Quadrilateral project.

He is survived by his wife Aruna, son Manish, and daughter Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)