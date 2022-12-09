PM Modi Prays For Sonia Gandhi's Healthy Life On Her Birthday

File photo of PM Modi with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said: "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

On Thursday, the former president of Congress arrived in Jaipur as the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan, party leaders said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is on a two-day tour of Rajasthan, and after arriving at Jaipur airport on Thursday afternoon, she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter.

She is staying in the Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, where her birthday will be celebrated today, the party leaders said.

Upon arrival, Sonia Gandhi was welcomed by administration and police department officials.

Her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined her mother, they added further.

"They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9," party leaders said.

The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from the Jhalawar district on Monday.